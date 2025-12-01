NID DAT 2025: Registration Process Closes Today; Here's How To Apply

NID DAT Registration 2025 | admissions.nid.edu

NID DAT Registration 2026: The National Institute of Design (NID) will conclude the registration process for the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2026 on December 1, 2025. Candidates can apply on the official website of NID at admissions.nid.edu.

NID DAT Registration 2025: Documents required

To complete the application process, candidates must upload all required documents as per the prescribed specifications, including a recent photograph, signature, category certificate (if applicable), and disability certificate (if required). Applicants must ensure that every document meets the format guidelines, as any deviation may result in rejection of the application.

NID DAT Registration 2025: How to apply?

To apply, aspirants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NID at admissions.nid.edu.

Step 2: After this, create the login credentials by entering all the information correctly.

Step 3: Next, fill out the form by entering the details such as personal, academic, and contact information accurately.

Step 4: Now, choose the programme (B.Des/M.Des), preferred test centre, upload the necessary documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: The confirmation page will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

About the DAT Prelims exam

The DAT Prelims examination is the initial level of shortlisting for both undergraduate and postgraduate degrees. Those who are eligible will get their DAT Prelims admit cards on the dates mentioned in the official timetable. The exam will be conducted on Sunday, 21 December 2025.

NID DAT Registration 2025: Application fee

The application fee must be paid online using a debit/credit card or net banking. The fee structure varies depending on the candidate’s category and the programme selected. Candidates are advised to verify the amount before proceeding with the payment to avoid errors.

NID DAT 2025: Selection process

Following the Prelims, qualified candidates will be invited to the DAT Mains round, which includes studio tests, interviews, and portfolio assessments—all of which determine ultimate selection.

What is NID DAT?

The NID DAT is held annually for admission to B.Des and M.Des programs throughout NID campuses.