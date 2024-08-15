Indore Crime Round-Up: Head Constable’s Son Kills Self; Bike Lifter Held With 7 Two-Wheelers; Woman Killed After Car Rams Bike, Husband Escapes Unhurt & More

The constable allegedly sent a photo of the noose to his girlfriend | IANS

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Head Constable’s Son Kills Self

A 20-year-old youth, who was the son of a head constable, committed suicide by hanging himself at his place under Banganga police station jurisdiction on Tuesday. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Rishi, son of Nagendra Singh.

His father is posted in the 15th Battalion and lives there. He said that Rishi had gotten into wrong company and had been addicted to intoxicants. He was admitted to the rehabilitation centre several times but he could not quit drugs due to which he hanged himself. He found Rishi hanging when he returned home from work.

Elderly Woman Dies By Suicide

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 70-year-old woman ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling at her place under Khajrana police station limit on Tuesday. She was diagnosed with hypertension for a long time and recently got mouth ulcers. Being fed up with sickness, she took the drastic step to end her life. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Jhuma Bai, a resident of Devki Nagar. Her family members said that she hanged herself when she was alone at home as the rest of them had gone to work. When they returned, they found her hanging.

Bike Lifter Held With 7 Two-Wheelers; Released from Central Jail recently

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A bike lifter was arrested by Vijay Nagar police with seven stolen two-wheelers, the police said on Wednesday. The accused was released from Central Jail a few months ago and again involved himself in criminal activities. On Sunday, Vijay Nagar TI CB Singh formed a team to curb two-wheeler theft incidents in the area.

The team examined CCTV footages and captured a suspect. Cops received information that the suspect was seen near Sayaji Hotel on a two-wheeler. The team reached there and after seeing cops, the accused ran towards an open field after leaving his two-wheeler behind. The police nabbed him after cordoning the area.

When asked, he failed to show documents of the vehicle he abandoned on the road. According to the police, the accused has been identified as Lokesh Singh Davre of Naya Basera Gandhi Nagar. During interrogation, he allegedly told police that he had stolen seven two-wheelers a few days back from MG Road, Bhanwarkuan and Vijay Nagar. The accused is a habitual thief and had been released from Central Jail a few months ago. He is being further interrogated for any other criminal activities.

Woman Killed After Car Rams Bike, Husband Escapes Unhurt & More

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old woman was killed while her husband escaped unhurt after a speeding car rammed into their two-wheeler. The incident occurred on Depalpur Road under Hatod police station when the couple was returning to their place after buying items from the market.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as PoojaYadav, a resident of Sikandari village. Her family members said that she was returning home with her husband Sachin on a bike. They were mid-way when a speeding car hit them from behind. Pooja was thrown off the bike and sustained severe head injuries after falling on the road. She was rushed to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.