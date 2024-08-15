Indore: Four Held For Robbing SAGE University’s Hostel In-Charge | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Wednesday arrested four men for robbing hostel in-charge of SAGE University of his gold chain and Rs 10k on Bypass Road. The accused were in a car and they had robbed the complainant after seeing him alone near underpass of Bypass Road. One of their accomplices was on the run till filing of this report.

DCP (zone-1) Vinod Kumar Meena said that Shyam Shukla, a resident of SAGE University campus was robbed by five men in a car while he was returning from Pune on August 7. After registering a case, a police team was constituted to identify the accused.

During investigation, police came to know that the accused had fled on Manpur side. More CCTVs were checked when the police came to know that the accused returned to the city as they were feared to be trapped on CCTVs at the toll plaza. They reached Teen Imli area.

On the basis of the car number, the police arrested one Gaurav Lowanshi, a resident of Swarn Bagh Colony. He allegedly confessed to his crime and informed the police that he along with four of his friends named Shadab, Rohit, Abhishek and Ashfaq had robbed the complainant when he was cleaning his car under the bridge on Bypass Road opposite to SAGE University.

Later, police arrested Shadab, Rohit and Abhishek and recovered the car following the lead given by them. A gold chain and a bag containing cash were also recovered from the car. A search is on for Ashfaq in the case and the accused are being questioned for other such crimes.