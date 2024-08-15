 Indore: Four Held For Robbing SAGE University’s Hostel In-Charge  
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Four Held For Robbing SAGE University’s Hostel In-Charge  

Indore: Four Held For Robbing SAGE University’s Hostel In-Charge  

During investigation, police came to know that the accused had fled on Manpur side.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 07:02 AM IST
article-image
Indore: Four Held For Robbing SAGE University’s Hostel In-Charge   | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Wednesday arrested four men for robbing hostel in-charge of SAGE University of his gold chain and Rs 10k on Bypass Road. The accused were in a car and they had robbed the complainant after seeing him alone near underpass of Bypass Road. One of their accomplices was on the run till filing of this report.  

DCP (zone-1) Vinod Kumar Meena said that Shyam Shukla, a resident of SAGE University campus was robbed by five men in a car while he was returning from Pune on August 7. After registering a case, a police team was constituted to identify the accused.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Chandivali Residents Allege 'Pressure Cooker Scam' As BMC Funds Sena's Election Campaign
Mumbai: Chandivali Residents Allege 'Pressure Cooker Scam' As BMC Funds Sena's Election Campaign
Maharashtra: Navghar Police Seize ₹3 Crore Mephedrone From Suspicious Bolero During Independence Day Patrol
Maharashtra: Navghar Police Seize ₹3 Crore Mephedrone From Suspicious Bolero During Independence Day Patrol
Chhattisgarh: Konta Police Chief Arrested For Framing Journalists In Ganja Smuggling Case; BJP Accused Of Conspiracy
Chhattisgarh: Konta Police Chief Arrested For Framing Journalists In Ganja Smuggling Case; BJP Accused Of Conspiracy
Independence Day 2024: Mumbai Mantralaya Flag Hoisting Ceremony To Cause Traffic And Parking Restrictions On August 15; Check Details
Independence Day 2024: Mumbai Mantralaya Flag Hoisting Ceremony To Cause Traffic And Parking Restrictions On August 15; Check Details

During investigation, police came to know that the accused had fled on Manpur side. More CCTVs were checked when the police came to know that the accused returned to the city as they were feared to be trapped on CCTVs at the toll plaza. They reached Teen Imli area.

Read Also
Indore: 450 Kg Of Sweets, Brought From Bikaner, Seized On Suspicion Of Adulteration
article-image

On the basis of the car number, the police arrested one Gaurav Lowanshi, a resident of Swarn Bagh Colony. He allegedly confessed to his crime and informed the police that he along with four of his friends named Shadab, Rohit, Abhishek and Ashfaq had robbed the complainant when he was cleaning his car under the bridge on Bypass Road opposite to SAGE University.    

Later, police arrested Shadab, Rohit and Abhishek and recovered the car following the lead given by them. A gold chain and a bag containing cash were also recovered from the car. A search is on for Ashfaq in the case and the accused are being questioned for other such crimes. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore To Mark 78th Independence Day Today With Zeal

Indore To Mark 78th Independence Day Today With Zeal

Madhya Pradesh's Tawa Reservoir Now A Ramsar Site

Madhya Pradesh's Tawa Reservoir Now A Ramsar Site

Indore Crime Round-Up: Head Constable’s Son Kills Self; Bike Lifter Held With 7 Two-Wheelers;...

Indore Crime Round-Up: Head Constable’s Son Kills Self; Bike Lifter Held With 7 Two-Wheelers;...

Indore: Minor Raped, Convict Gets Four Life Imprisonments

Indore: Minor Raped, Convict Gets Four Life Imprisonments

Indore: Ahead Of Independence Day, Swachh Tiranga Yatra Taken Out In Cleanest City

Indore: Ahead Of Independence Day, Swachh Tiranga Yatra Taken Out In Cleanest City