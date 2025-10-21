 Indore Murder: Drunk Friends Stab Youth With Knife Thrice, Kill Him On Diwali Night; CCTV Clip Surfaces
Indore Murder: Drunk Friends Stab Youth With Knife Thrice, Kill Him On Diwali Night; CCTV Clip Surfaces

The incident happened in Pawanpuri Colony, in the Azad Nagar police station area. The entire crime was recorded on the CCTV cameras installed at the roadside. The footage shows a group of at least 8 to 10 men beating Raja and stabbing him with a knife.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 02:08 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was publicly stabbed to death by his friends on Diwali night in Indore.

The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Raja Sonkar. A preliminary probe suggests the group was enjoying a liquor party when an argument broke out between Raja and his friends.

The incident happened in Pawanpuri Colony, in the Azad Nagar police station area. The entire crime was recorded on the CCTV cameras installed at the roadside. The footage shows a group of at least 8 to 10 men beating Raja and stabbing him with a knife. Bleeding and limping, Raja tried to run; however, the accused chased him.

Police said Raja was a history-sheeter. He has at least eight criminal cases registered against him. Raja's friend told police that they organised a small booze party on Diwali night. They all got highly drunk when an argument broke out between Raja and his friend Wasim. The duo started hurling abuses at each other when Wasim and his aides ganged up against Raja and attacked him with a knife.

All the accused are at large. Police have identified all the accused on the basis of the CCTV footage. They are currently searching for them.

Senior officials, including the DCP, reached the scene to investigate the matter.

(Inputs from FP News Service)

