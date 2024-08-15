 Indore: Minor Raped, Convict Gets Four Life Imprisonments
District public officer Sanjeev Srivastav said that the court of second additional sessions judge and special judge (POCSO Act) Savita Jadia has sentenced accused Abhishek (20) to life imprisonment four times.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 15, 2024, 07:21 AM IST
Indore: Minor Raped, Convict Gets Four Life Imprisonments

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The court has sentenced a 20-year-old youth accused of raping a minor to four times life imprisonment even though the victim retracted her statements. The accused was convicted on the basis of scientific evidence.

Prosecution officers said that on March 20, 2021, the police took the statement of the victim in MY Hospital. The victim said that her father works in a factory and her father has got a flat in a multi-storey building of the company where she lives with her family.

The accused, who works in the same factory, lives in the flat above her flat. The accused used to often come to their house so she knew the accused, but their mobile conversation and friendship started about 5-6 months before the incident.

After they came close the accused promised to marry her and had physical relations with her for the first time in August 2020 at her house. After that 1-2 more times when her parents and brother were not at home, they had physical relations. Over suspicion of pregnancy, she took a test and was found positive.

On this, the accused brought medicine for abortion to the victim. When the victim took medical treatment on March 4, 2021, her health started deteriorating. On 8 March 2021, when her health deteriorated further, her parents took her to MY Hospital. During treatment, the doctor revealed to her parents that her health had deteriorated due to her abortion. When the parents asked the victim, she told them the whole story.

