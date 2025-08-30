IAS Association Demands Action Against Bhind MLA Kushwah, Seeks Clear Directives To Ensure Dignity & Security Of Field Officers

Bhind MLA Narendra Kushwaha |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Taking strong exception to BJP MLA Narendra Singh Kushwah's alleged misbehavior with Bhind collector Sanjeev Shrivastava, office-bearers of the Madhya Pradesh IAS Officers Association met Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday and handed over a memorandum demanding appropriate action in the matter.

Association president Manu Shrivastava said Kushwah tried to publicly intimidate and insult the collector. Any attempt by an elected representative to intimidate an officer undermines the dignity of the civil service, said Shrivastava. Such incidents demoralize officers working in the field and affect their ability to take free and fair decisions, he said, adding that collector is representative of government at district level.

The Association demanded appropriate action to prevent recurrence of such incidents. It also demanded that clear directives should be issued to ensure the dignity and security of field officers.