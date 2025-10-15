MP News: Cantt Atmosphere In Gwalior Amid Rising Tension Over Ambedkar Statue Row |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The city has turned into a cantonment following rising tension over Ambedkar statue controversy. The administration has deployed 4k police personnel across major areas, with IG, DIG, SP and Collector personally monitoring the situation.

Ambedkar supporters had announced a major protest on Wednesday, prompting strict security across Gwalior. Barricades have been set up at more than 50 locations and checks are being conducted on every passerby.

The dispute began six months ago over installing Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar’s statue in the High Court premises. A clash between lawyers supporting and opposing the plan led to prolonged unrest.

Matters worsened after former Bar Council President Anil Mishra’s objectionable remarks against Ambedkar, triggering outrage among social and political groups. The Azad Samaj Party and Bhim Army planned protests, recalling violent riots of April 2, 2018.

Police have blocked city borders and tightened security around Mishra’s residence with six layers of barricades. Schools are closed and social media is under close surveillance — over 500 provocative posts have been removed and several organisations warned. CSP Hina Khan confirmed that law and order remains under control and urged citizens to cooperate for peace.