 Bhopal News: Labourer Falls To Death From 8th Floor Of Under-Construction Building
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Labourer Falls To Death From 8th Floor Of Under-Construction Building

Bhopal News: Labourer Falls To Death From 8th Floor Of Under-Construction Building

Labourer fell from the eighth floor of an under-construction building at Mandakini Colony in Kolar; His co-workers rushed him to the hospital but doctors declared him brought dead

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 09:19 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Labourer Falls To Death From 8th Floor Of Under-Construction Building |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A labourer fell from the eighth floor of an under-construction building at Mandakini Colony in Kolar. His co-workers rushed him to the hospital but doctors declared him brought dead. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.

According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Nitesh Bairagi (30) a resident of Chopda village in Raisen district. He had come to Bhopal for daily wage work and was working at a construction site at Mandakini Chauraha in Kolar.

Read Also
MP News: Taunted As Anti-Sanatan, CSP Hina Khan Fires Back With ‘Jai Shri Ram’ Chants Amid...
article-image

Ravi a fellow worker told police that the accident took place at 10 pm on Tuesday while they were working on the roof slab of the eighth floor. The workers were taking dinner when Nitesh received a phone call. He went upstairs while talking on the phone. Moments later they heard a loud noise and found that Nitesh had fallen, he said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that Nitesh slipped while on a call and fell from the eighth floor, landing on the fifth-floor balcony. His co-workers immediately rushed him to JK Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Govt Seeks List Of Vacant Land To Build Sports Facilities For Children & Youth
Maharashtra Govt Seeks List Of Vacant Land To Build Sports Facilities For Children & Youth
Gold Prices Soar To Fresh Record High, Investors Turn To Safe-Haven Metal Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions & Economic Uncertainty
Gold Prices Soar To Fresh Record High, Investors Turn To Safe-Haven Metal Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions & Economic Uncertainty
Real Life Rancho!: Mumbai Man Helps Woman Deliver Baby On Ram Mandir Railway Station Platform, Wins Internet Praise
Real Life Rancho!: Mumbai Man Helps Woman Deliver Baby On Ram Mandir Railway Station Platform, Wins Internet Praise
Apple's AI Search Chief Ke Yang Set To Exit Company To Join Meta Escalating Talent War
Apple's AI Search Chief Ke Yang Set To Exit Company To Join Meta Escalating Talent War

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Labourer Falls To Death From 8th Floor Of Under-Construction Building

Bhopal News: Labourer Falls To Death From 8th Floor Of Under-Construction Building

Seoni Hawala Loot Case: High Court Directs Madhya Pradesh Police To Escort Sohanlaol Parmar To...

Seoni Hawala Loot Case: High Court Directs Madhya Pradesh Police To Escort Sohanlaol Parmar To...

MP News: Contrasting Scenes In Indore And Bhopal, Street Vendors Allowed In One City But Evicted In...

MP News: Contrasting Scenes In Indore And Bhopal, Street Vendors Allowed In One City But Evicted In...

Bhopal News: Interstate Plasma Theft Racket At AIIMS Busted, Six Held

Bhopal News: Interstate Plasma Theft Racket At AIIMS Busted, Six Held

MP News: 53% Of Road Accidents Involve Two-Wheelers; 1,041 Black Spots Identified Across State

MP News: 53% Of Road Accidents Involve Two-Wheelers; 1,041 Black Spots Identified Across State