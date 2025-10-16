Bhopal News: Labourer Falls To Death From 8th Floor Of Under-Construction Building |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A labourer fell from the eighth floor of an under-construction building at Mandakini Colony in Kolar. His co-workers rushed him to the hospital but doctors declared him brought dead. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.

According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Nitesh Bairagi (30) a resident of Chopda village in Raisen district. He had come to Bhopal for daily wage work and was working at a construction site at Mandakini Chauraha in Kolar.

Ravi a fellow worker told police that the accident took place at 10 pm on Tuesday while they were working on the roof slab of the eighth floor. The workers were taking dinner when Nitesh received a phone call. He went upstairs while talking on the phone. Moments later they heard a loud noise and found that Nitesh had fallen, he said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that Nitesh slipped while on a call and fell from the eighth floor, landing on the fifth-floor balcony. His co-workers immediately rushed him to JK Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.