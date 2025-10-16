 Madhya Pradesh October 16, 2025 Weather Updates: Winters To Knock Early This Time; Night Temperatures Dip Below 17°C Across Bhopal, Indore
Madhya Pradesh October 16, 2025 Weather Updates: Light Rains Likely In 9 Districts; Cold Nights Return To State | File Images

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Winter seems to be knocking early on Madhya Pradesh’s doors. As the night temperatures dipped below 17°C across Bhopal, Indore and Sagar divisions, residents are waking up to noticeably cooler mornings. 

Meanwhile, 9 southern districts are likely to witness cloudy skies and light drizzles on Thursday.

Weather expected on Thursday

6 districts are under light rain alert including Khargone, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Harda, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, and Balaghat.

Clear skies are expected across the rest of Madhya Pradesh.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 11 am

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 11 am | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

Senior meteorologists said that light rain is expected to continue in the southern districts, with chances of thunder and lightning on Thursday.

The temperature dip is being attributed to cold northern winds sweeping into Madhya Pradesh after fresh snowfall in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. These winds are steadily bringing in a winter-like chill across the state.

Despite the official retreat of the monsoon, traces of it continue to linger over the southern parts of the state. 

On Wednesday, several areas saw overcast conditions, with the mercury touching 29°C during the day. Some regions even experienced light rain, though it wasn’t officially recorded.

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh currently

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh currently | IMD Bhopal

Temperature records

Night temperatures have fallen sharply across central and northern Madhya Pradesh. Naugaon in Chhatarpur and Khandwa recorded the lowest at 15.4°C, followed by Khargone (15.8°C), Rajgarh (16.6°C), and Shivpuri (16°C). Among major cities, Indore registered 18.2°C, Gwalior 18°C, Bhopal 20.6°C, and Jabalpur 20.3°C.

Weather expected in next 2 days

October 17: Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Harda, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, and Seoni are likely to witness light rains. 

October 18: Light rain and thunderstorms are expected in the following districts of southern Madhya Pradesh, which are - Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Harda, Betul, Chhindwara, Pandhurna and Seoni.

