Madhya Pradesh December 8, 2025, Weather Update: Temperature To Dip Further; Cold Wave Alert Issued In Bhopal, Indore Other Districts

Madhya Pradesh December 8, 2025, Weather Update: Cold Wave Alert Issued in Several Districts, Including Bhopal and Indore; Temperature Expected To Drop Further | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A cold wave coming from northern India is evidently impacting the state. Several places, including the capital, are witnessing a sharp drop in night temperatures for the consecutive 3rd day.

On Monday, the impact of the cold wave is expected to persist in the Bhopal, Shahdol, Shajapur, Dhar, Indore, Narsinghpur, and Betul districts.

Earlier on Sunday, the minimum temperature in the capital, Bhopal, dropped to 7 degrees Celsius. Indore and Gwalior recorded 8.4 degrees Celsius, while Jabalpur recorded 8.6 degrees Celsius. Kalyanpur in Shahdol district remained the coldest area in the state, recording a low of 4.3 degrees Celsius for the second consecutive night.

Icy wind coming from the northern belt has infused a cold wave in central parts of the country, including Madhya Pradesh.

According to the meteorological department, temperatures are expected to drop further due to a western disturbance bringing snowfall over the Himalayas. An active western disturbance over the Himalayan region, followed closely by another system, infused snowfall and rain to northern hill states. As these systems move eastward, cold winds will sweep across Madhya Pradesh, further reducing temperatures.

Meanwhile, minimum temperatures below 10 degrees were recorded in more than two dozen cities, including Umaria, Rajgarh, Rewa, Malajkhand, Mandla, Khajuraho, Naugaon, Narsinghpur, Shivpuri, Chhindwara, Raisen, Betul, Satna, Sidhi, Damoh, and Sheopur.

The Meteorological Department has clarified that the cold wave will persist in the state for the next 48 hours. Cold wave and cold day conditions may occur simultaneously in many areas. Major cities like Bhopal and Indore will be particularly affected.