 MP News: 10 Naxalites With ₹2.36 Crore Reward Surrender Before CM Mohan Yadav In Balaghat
CM Mohan Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh is committed to becoming Naxal-free in line with goals set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “No one will be allowed to take up arms,” he said, urging Naxalites to embrace government rehabilitation programmes. He assured efforts to secure their lives, ensure development and integrate them into mainstream society.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 09:58 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ten Naxalites, including four women, surrendered before Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Balaghat on Sunday. CM integrated them into the mainstream by presenting them with a copy of the Constitution. The surrendered Naxalites handed over their weapons. These Left Wing Extremists have a combined reward of Rs 2.36 crore announced by different states.

article-image

While encouraging officers and security forces, the CM said anti-Naxal operations are being continuously strengthened. Fifteen new temporary camps and 882 posts for the Special Support Squad have been sanctioned. Continuous monitoring, intensive investigations, and actions have significantly reduced Naxalite presence.

Last year, 46 One-Stop Facility Centres were opened in Naxal-affected areas to provide employment, forest rights certificates, and other essential services. Paying tribute to martyr Ashish Sharma, CM announced out-of-turn promotions for 328 police officers, including Hawk Force personnel, who performed exemplary duties.

DGP Kailash Makwana said that anti-Naxal campaigns have been reinforced with new camps, increased Hawk Force and strengthened police presence.

Surrendered Naxals

Surendra alias Kabir alias Soma Sodhi, 50, Pulmapadh, Sukma, Chhattisgarh

Rakesh OD alias Manish, 42, Jhandepar (Botteksa), Gadchiroli, Maharashtra

Lalsingh Maravi alias Singa alias Praveen, 30, Chhote Gudra, Dantewada, Chhattisgarh

Shilpa Nuppo, 26, Budia Battum, Bijapur, Chhattisgarh

Salita alias Savitri Alawa, 26, Bijapur, Chhattisgarh

Naveen Nuppo alias Hidma, 30, Sukma, Chhattisgarh

Jayshila alias Lalita Oyam, 26, Bijapur, Chhattisgarh

Vikram alias Hidma Vatti, 30, Sukma, Chhattisgarh

Jarina alias Jogi Musak, Bijapur, Chhattisgarh

Samar alias Samaru alias Raju Atram, 32, Bijapur, Chhattisgarh

