MP News: Naxalism Weakens With Surrender Of 10 Ultras; More Likely To Give Up Arms |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With the surrender of 10 naxalites, naxalism has weakened in naxal-affected districts of the Madhya Pradesh. More naxals may surrender in near future and join the main stream of the society.

The 10 ultras who give up Naxal ideology and surrendered in Balaghat carried modern weapons such as AK-47s, INSAS rifles, SLRs and walkie-talkie sets.

Director General of Police Kailash Makwana said Naxalite activities were steadily declining because of prompt government support, accurate intelligence, strategic searches, sustained anti-Naxal operations and growing confidence of the local community. He said goal of making the state Naxal-free within the stipulated timeframe was being achieved fast.

He attributed the achievement to the well-organised joint operations of Hawk Force, district police, CRPF, Cobra, and local administration, which have freed the Mandla-Balaghat border region and the areas surrounding Kanha National Park from armed Naxals.

On November 1, 2025, a hardcore armed woman Naxalite from Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh (MMC) zone, Sunita, resident of Chhattisgarh, had surrendered with an INSAS rifle and weapons in Balaghat district. She was the ACM of Malajkhand-Darreksa Dalam and was active in Madhya Pradesh, Gondia, and Rajnandgaon division.

Sunita carried reward of Rs 14 lakh that was announced in Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. This was the first surrender under Madhya Pradesh Surrender, Rehabilitation and Relief Policy 2023. This incident indicated the weakening of Naxalite mechanism in the state. The killing machines that were surrendered included two -AK-47, two Insan, one SLR, two SSR, 7-BGL and 4- walkie talkie sets.

Pressure tactics

In recent months, pressure from security forces bore fruits in Madhya Pradesh.

Anant alias Vikas Nagpure, spokesperson for Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh (MMC) zone, surrendered with 10 of his armed associates, further weakening the Naxalite base in the region.

This year

In 2025, security forces in Balaghat zone killed the highest number of 10 hardcore Naxalites in encounters, carrying a bounty of Rs 1.86 crore. As a result of the increased pressure from the state police, approximately 17 Naxalites from the MMC zone recently surrendered in the border states of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.