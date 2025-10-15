MP News: Lokayukta Finds ₹1 Crore Cash, 2.5 Kg Gold, Property Documents In Raids On Retired Excise Officer In Gwalior And Indore |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Lokayukta team found 2.5 kilograms of gold, an equal amount of silver, four to five lockers, and nearly ₹1 crore cash during raids on the properties of retired district excise officer on Wednesday.

The searches were carried out at Dharmendra Singh Bhadoria's houses and offices in Gwalior and Indore.

In Gwalior, the team also recovered a box full of land and property documents.

Officials are now checking how many of these papers are in Bhadoria’s name and how many belong to his family members.

Bhadoria’s house is located in Vivek Nagar, Indramani Nagar, Gwalior, where he lives with his brothers, retired DSP R.V.S.

Bhadoria and MITS registrar Shailendra Singh Bhadoria. All three names are displayed on the house nameplate.

Sources revealed that Bhadoria is related to A.K. Singh, a well-known liquor businessman from Etawah, Uttar Pradesh. Because of this, the Lokayukta team is also investigating his UP connection.

Bhadoria had worked in Indore for a long time and was later transferred to Alirajpur after a dispute, before returning to Indore again.

Lokayukta SP Gwalior Niranjan Sharma said the investigation is ongoing and that all documents and valuables are being verified.

A detailed report will be released soon.