 Bhopal News: After B.Tech Student’s Death, Body Cameras For Cops On Night Patrol
Video evidence of every action to prevent fall allegations; move towards transparent policing 

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 07:31 PM IST
Bhopal News: After B.Tech Student’s Death, Body Cameras For Cops On Night Patrol | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the dock over the death of B.Tech student Udit Gayki, allegedly due to police beating, cops will now adopt hi-tech measures to ensure transparency.

Police personnel in the capital will soon be wearing body cameras during night patrols. This decision was taken to ensure video evidence of every action and response, to ensure fair policing and prevent false allegations.

Every step and action of on-duty police officers will be captured on camera. The decision comes in the wake of the high-profile death case of DSP’s brother-in-law, Gayki, which raised serious questions about police conduct.

Police Commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra said that orders have been issued to provide body camerasto patrolling officers across the city. “Asmany as 200 cameras have already been ordered, which will be distributed to the police stations soon,” he confirmed.

The small high-definition devices will be attached to the uniform of cops on night duty on theirshoulders and will continuously record both video and audio.

During any incident or police action, the cameras will capture the footage. The recordings will be directly linked to and monitored by the control room, ensuring that every on-ground activity is documented accurately.

All police stations and special units in Bhopal will be equipped with body-worn cameras. All personnel will receive specialised training on operating the cameras and managing the recording system.

“This step will improve discipline among police personnel. When every action is recorded, false allegations and misunderstandings will be prevented,” said Mishra.

