MP News: ₹3,611 Crore Budget, But 90% Of Development Yet To Start

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Eight months after Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) passed its Rs 3,611-crore budget for 2025–26, nearly 90% of development works announced have not moved beyond paperwork. Most projects remain stuck at the tender stage, with not a single one of the 30 major proposals reaching completion.

Despite earlier momentum from foundation-laying ceremonies and government events, ground-level progress has been minimal. Only two projects have begun, both funded under central government schemes. They are Rs 200 crore for drain construction under NDRF, and Rs 400 crore for implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)

Ironically, even as development projects stagnate, BMC has donated more than Rs 3 crore from public funds to over 300 organisations, including NGOs and press clubs, in the past eight months.

A key public-oriented promise, revival of Mayor City Bus Pass for students and elderly commuters, remains unimplemented.

Heritage gates still on paper

On May 18, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav performed bhumipujan for the proposed Bhoj–Narmada Gate near Samardha on Hoshangabad Road. Two grand heritage-themed entrances were announced: Bhoj–Narmada Gate (cost: Rs 5 crore, six-month deadline) and Vikramaditya Gate on Indore-Bhopal Road. Both projects remain stranded in the tender process.

BMC had also approved similar gates on Bairasia Road, Raisen Road, Kolar Road, Vidisha Road and Mubarakpur, but none have moved forward.

2025–26 Budget allocations see little progress

Rs 30 crore for heritage entrance gates

Rs 15 crore for women’s empowerment schemes

Rs 1.5 crore for solar plants at filtration units

Rs 3 crore for green spaces and water structures

Rs 4 crore for a swimming pool on Ayodhya Bypass

Rs 32 crore for immersion ghat development

Rs 5 crore under Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0

Rs 12 crore for park development

Rs 20 crore for Geeta Bhawan

Rs 42.5 crore under Ward Planning Fund

Rs 2.1 crore under Zone President Fund

Rs 10 crore each for GIS beautification and Mayor-in-Council Fund

Rs 15 crore for development in assembly constituencies

Funds not reaching MLAs

Congress MLA Atif Aqueel told Free Press that though Rs 15 crore was proposed for constituency development this year, “not a single rupee has been received yet.”

He said that last year, only Rs 15–20 lakh was released for the entire year, a situation similar across other BMC-covered constituencies.

Budget lapse concerns

Speaking with Free Press, BMC Leader of Opposition Shabhista Zaki said nearly 60% of last year’s budget lapsed and warned that over 70% of this year’s allocation may remain unused at current pace.

Mayor Malti Rai denied the allegation, stating most development works are underway and all councillors and MLAs will receive their proposed amounts.