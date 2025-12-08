Overheard In Bhopal: Advance Booking, Work From Home, Govt Coffers Fleeced, New Posting

Overheard In Bhopal: Reel Craze, Selfish Officer, Officer Tense & More | FP Photo

Advance booking

Advance booking has begun for a department where money can be easily made through kickbacks. Although seven months are left for the retirement of a senior IAS officer posted there, many bureaucrats have set their eyes on the department. Another IAS officer, trying to go there in place of the present incumbent, has started lobbying for it.

There are discussions in the corridors of power that Sahib wants the department’s command before the senior officer’s retirement. Similarly, a principal secretary is interested in joining the department. Sahib is making efforts to please his political and administrative bosses to achieve the goal. After the government formation in the state, the officer has seen many ups and downs. He is said to be an expert in hiding his true colours. Sahib is not getting enough sweetener in the present department. Thus, he wants to go to the department to make money through offstage deals.

Work from home

A principal secretary-ranking officer, posted in the loop line, is working from home. He oversees two positions, but both are unimportant. The PS is enjoying the facilities provided by these departments without doing any work. Sahib goes to the office for one hour or two hours in a day or two, but instead of working, he spends time ticking off the officials. The PS has an additional charge outside Bhopal. In such a situation, Sahib informs the staffers in the Bhopal office that he has gone to another department outside the state capital. Similarly, the office that Sahib oversees outside Bhopal is informed that he is in the state capital. The officer is making all efforts to get rid of the loop-line posting, wishing to get the command of any department in Mantralaya. He spends time making rounds of the offices of his bosses and remains home for the rest of the time.

Axe may fall

The axe may fall on an IPS officer holding an important position. Complaints about this officer have reached the higher-ups in the government. The minister of the department where the officer works is cheesed off with his style of functioning. The minister gave negative reports about this officer to the head of state. The department where Sahib is working is handling different types of work.

There are complaints of irregularities. A few days ago, the Bade Sahib blew up at this IPS officer at a meeting. A senior IAS officer played an important role in posting the IPS officer in the important department. For this, he takes care of the IAS officer who is not anymore as powerful as he can help him. A few IPS officers are returning from deputation in the Central Government. So, one of them may be posted to the important department. Sahib, who has also become active to save his position, is often seen in the office of a powerful IAS officer these days.

Govt coffers fleeced

The government revenue is being ripped off in a department in the state. A separate system has been created for purloining the coffers. There is a codeword through which messages are exchanged. Through the system, a few people are snaffling the money, which should have gone to the government. A few officers of the department are running the system.

Because everybody is getting a share of the sweetener, those who matter are keeping mum. The commissioner of the department calls himself honest. He also makes tall claims about his honesty, but he is unable to stop the irregularities in his department. The loss the government is incurring because of the swindle is in discussions from Bhopal to Delhi. The irregularities in the department have also put a question mark on its principal secretary, who also never thinks twice before calling himself honest. If such a situation continues for a long time, its condition will be the same as that of the transport and excise departments.

Bid to get out of loop line

An IAS officer, posted from an important department to the loop line after the head of state got angry with him, is lobbying for returning to the mainstream administration. After his shifting, the officer tried his best for an opportunity to meet the head of state to put his points before him. But the head of state did not give him time. There are reports that the officer somehow managed to meet the Big Boss.

Sahib gave his clarifications. He has also persuaded those who are close to the head of state. Now, Sahib is trying to get out of the loop line. There is not much time left for his retirement, so he wants to retire from a position in the mainstream administration. The people in the corridors of power say some influential people are helping Sahib come out of the loop line. After the formation of the government, he has always helped others to get important positions. But now, the officer is struggling to get himself out of the loop line.

New posting

An officer, who is going to become a secretary, is likely to be posted on the ‘fifth floor’ of Mantralaya. The fifth floor means the Chief Minister’s Secretariat. The officer has been in the same post for four years. Since he has been in the same position for a long time, the government is planning to shift him. A relative of the officer is close to the head of the state. So, plans are afoot to bring him to the CM’s secretariat, from where a secretary-ranking officer may be shifted.

The government is toying with the idea to shift the secretary-ranking officer to an important place. At present, he has the responsibility of an important department together with the CM’s Secretariat. Now, the government may send him to a new place. The IAS officer may be brought to the position of the secretary-rank officer in the CM office. The officer is sharp-witted, but as he works the way he wants, it is not known whether the posting will be suitable for him or not.