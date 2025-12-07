Bhopal News: Student Killed As SUV Overturns, 3 Injured |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A BCom student died while three others were injured when a speeding SUV overturned near Nehru Nagar Crossing at 2.30 am on Tuesday under Kamla Nagar police station limits. This is the third death due to overspeeding in last two days in Kamla Nagar.

According to reports, Patel Nagar resident Dev Payan Mudgal (24) was driving back home in his SUV. The vehicle went out of control while taking a turn near Nehru Nagar Crossing and overturned. The four injured were rushed to a private hospital where Dev was declared brought dead. Kamla Nagar police have registered a case.

A day earlier in the same area, 23-year-old salesman Subhojit Jana, a resident of Rishi Nagar, died after his car rammed into a roadside tree. He was returning home from New Market with friends at 5.30 am when his speeding car jumped a speed breaker near Vaishali Nagar and crashed. Subhojit, the only son in his family was critically injured and died during treatment.

On Sunday, 22-year-old CAT aspirant Yogesh Pal died after an unidentified vehicle hit his bike on Bhadbhada Road. Yogesh was returning from Neelbad after dropping a friend when the accident occurred. Police are scanning CCTV footage to identify the vehicle involved in the mishap.