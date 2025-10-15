 Bhopal News: Sanskriti Bachao Sangh Urges People To Shop Diwali-Related Items From Hindu Vendors Only-- VIDEO
The campaign encourages people to support local businesses and products from those who celebrate Diwali and perform traditional pooja at home, following Sanatan traditions.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 04:00 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of Diwali, a Hindu organisation has launched a campaign in Bhopal and across Madhya Pradesh to raise awareness among the public about cultural and religious practices.

A video of president of Hindu Samiti and Sanskriti Bachao Sangh, speaking about the practices people should follow during festivals like Diwali, and the rally held by the organisation, is circulating widely on social media.

In the video, he emphasises supporting local businesses, buying from households that perform traditional pooja, and following Sanatan traditions in daily life and celebrations.

Check out the video below :

The campaign promotes the slogan: “Humara vyavhaar, humare tyohar, humara vyapar” (Our behavior, our festivals, our business), highlighting the importance of reflecting cultural traditions in daily life, celebrations, and economic choices.

Bhopal News: MPPCB Detects Heavy Metals In Water Bodies After Ganesh Idol Immersion
article-image

Chandrashekhar Tiwari, president of Hindu Samiti and Sanskriti Bachao Sangh, urged citizens to buy from households and businesses that follow traditional practices, ensuring their money supports such communities during the festive season.

People are being encouraged to make conscious choices and support businesses that uphold Sanatan values while celebrating festivals like Diwali.

