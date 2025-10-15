 Bhopal News: MPPCB Detects Heavy Metals In Water Bodies After Ganesh Idol Immersion
However, quantity is not much due to eco-friendly idols &use of kunds for immersion

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 01:08 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) has detected various heavy metals in waterbodies after immersion of Ganesh idols.

As per a report, zinc,chromium, copper, lead, cadmium and cobalt were found in some water bodies following Ganesh idol immersion. The immersion of idols made with materials like Plaster of Parisand synthetic paints contributes to this contamination, asthese materials release toxic substances like gypsum,sulphur, cadmium and lead into the water. 

These heavy metals, along with other pollutants have a negative impact on aquatic ecosystems. 

To mitigate this, the authorities concerned generally recommend using natural materials, avoiding chemical paints and utilizing alternative immersion methods like temporary tanks or designated immersion zones. 

Brijesh Sharma, regional officer, MPPCB Bhopal, said, “Idols are often painted with colours containing heavy metalssuch as lead, cadmium, chromium and zinc, which arereleased into the water when the idols dissolve.

The use of POP instead of traditional clay contributes to pollution because it contains chemicals like sulphur and gypsum that alter water quality. We have studied water samples before and after immersion in notified water bodies.

“Metals ratio has been detected but with rain, these metals have settled down or dissolved so the quantity is very little. Secondly, now kunds ( tanks) are formed for immersion, so immersionin main water bodies has been restricted. Thirdly, peopleuse eco-friendly idols. So though metal are still found in water bodies,they are inless quantity.”

