 MP News: Mawa Trader Looted Of ₹10 Lakh Cash, Gold In Morena Amid Festive Season; Robbers Hold Family Hostage At Gunpoint
The trader’s wife and daughter told police that the robbers entered the house in the afternoon, held them at gunpoint, locked them in a room, and looted cash and gold before fleeing.

Updated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 06:55 PM IST
Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A mawa trader in Morena was looted of ₹10 lakh cash and 12 tolas of gold at gunpoint on Wednesday afternoon.

According to information, five armed robbers entered his house in the Station Road area and held his wife and daughter hostage during the daylight robbery.

According to police, the robbers stayed inside the house for nearly 45 minutes.

They locked the trader’s wife and daughter in a room, ransacked the house, and then escaped on bikes.

Simran Gupta, the trader’s daughter, said the incident happened around 3 pm. “Someone knocked on the door, and I thought it was someone from the shop. When I opened it, five men forced their way in and pointed a gun at me,” she said.

Saroj Gupta, the trader’s wife, added, “I was about to take a bath when they entered. They pointed guns at us and locked us in a room. They took away all the cash and jewelry. We were terrified.”

Trader Naval Kishore Gupta said, “The robbers held my wife and daughter at gunpoint and looted cash and gold. Around ₹10–12 lakh cash was kept at home for business use.”

After getting the information, Superintendent of Police Sameer Saurabh reached the spot with a police team, along with fingerprint experts and a dog squad.

He said some clues have been found, and the accused will soon be arrested.

Police are checking CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the culprits.

