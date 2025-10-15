 MP News: Tiger Attacks Elephant During Forest Patrol In Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve -- VIDEO
MP News: Tiger Attacks Elephant During Forest Patrol In Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve -- VIDEO

The big cat hiding in bushes, suddenly pounced on the elephant

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 05:27 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Tiger Attacks Elephant During Forest Patrol In Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve -- VIDEO

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): A dramatic incident unfolded in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh, when a tiger attacked an elephant during a forest trek.

The incident occurred in Balhoud village, in the Manpur buffer zone of Umaria district. According to reports, a tiger had been sighted roaming the fields since Monday, causing panic among villagers but also drawing large crowds eager to watch the big cat.

To control the situation and track the tiger, forest officials deployed elephants. During one such operation while an elephant was tracking a tiger hiding in the bushes, the big cat suddenly pounced on the elephant. The elephant immediately retreated after the attack.

A video of the attack, released on Wednesday, has since gone viral, highlighting the unpredictable nature of wildlife interactions even during controlled forest operations.

In the video, initially a ferocious wild cat was seen camouflaged into the bushes. After a subtle movement from the jungle, a tiger pounced on the elephant. The forest officials panicked and the elephant retreated the attack.

In-charge Range Officer Mahavir Pandey confirmed the incident, stating that tigers sometimes attack like this during search operation.

