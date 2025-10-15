 Bhopal News: Eight Firms Eye Adampur Landfill Deal, Want Easier Terms; Bids To Be Submitted By October 28
Bhopal News: Eight Firms Eye Adampur Landfill Deal, Want Easier Terms; Bids To Be Submitted By October 28

Eight waste management companies from across the country have expressed interest in undertaking cleaning and reclamation of Adampur landfill site

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 07:10 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Eight waste management companies from across the country have expressed interest in undertaking cleaning and reclamation of Adampur landfill site.

During the pre-bid meeting, the companies requested that Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) relax certain tender conditions, particularly those related to turnover, manpower and Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF) supply requirements.

According to officials, several participants suggested reducing the mandatory annual turnover and staff strength required for eligibility. The current tender, valued at around Rs 62 crore, stipulates that firms must have a turnover amounting to at least 50 percent of the project cost and employ 37 personnel for management. The companies argued that these figures are disproportionately high and could limit competition.

They also proposed lowering RDF handling requirement, which presently mandates processing 4 lakh metric tonnes.

At present, BMC has been managing waste processing at the Adampur Cantonment landfill after Indore s Susajja Company withdrew from the project. Officials, however, admit that largescale operations are not sustainable without a dedicated private operator.

BMC Commissioner Sanskriti Jain, who chaired the pre-bid meeting, stated that the selected company would be required to deploy modern machinery and demonstrate its efficiency before beginning work. Our priority is to ensure maximum output in minimum time through mechanised processing, she said.

Participants in pre-bid

Companies from Surat, Pune, Maharashtra, Jaipur, Ujjain and Indore attended the meeting. These included Swaraj Company (Surat), BBG Bharat Vikas Company (Pune), Amrit (Maharashtra), MKG Green (Jaipur), Krishna Green (Pune), Infinity, Harsh Engineering and SCC Projects (Indore).

Tender deadline

The tender for leachate and waste processing at Adampur landfill carries a submission deadline of October 28. Officials said the corporation is reviewing suggestions received from companies and will take a final decision soon.

Commissioner says

A pre-bid meeting was held where the companies shared their views on tender conditions. We have noted their inputs and will consider them appropriately, said BMC Commissioner Sanskriti Jain.

