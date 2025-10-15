 MP News: 'Kitni Bar Samjha Chuka Hu...' Datia Collector Slams Elderly Woman For Threatening To Commit Suicide Over Land Dispute
MP News: 'Kitni Bar Samjha Chuka Hu...' Datia Collector Slams Elderly Woman For Threatening To Commit Suicide Over Land Dispute

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 04:45 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Tension At Datia Collectorate As Woman, Collector Clash During Public Hearing On Land Dispute In Datia | Instagram

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A controversy erupted in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia during a public hearing, when a woman approached the collector with a complaint regarding a land dispute. 

It is said that the woman had been repeatedly visiting the collectorate over the issue, which frustrated the collector. He reportedly lost his temper, told the woman she was ‘creating a scene,’ and ordered her to leave the collectorate.

A video of the incident also surfaced on social media on Wednesday, in which a woman was seen on the floor crying and being dragged by women cops. 

Watch the video here:

Amidst the chaos, the collector again stepped in and said, “Civil court me mamla chal raha hai, aap hume blackmail karte hain…Aap hume dhamki dete hain. Aap yahan aake suicide karne ki dhamki diye na…Aap yahan aake?.....(The case is already in the civil court, yet you keep trying to blackmail us… You threaten us. Didn’t you come here and threaten to commit suicide? You came here and did that, right?).”

According to information, the Civil court has prohibited any action on the disputed land till the next verdict. Also, the collector has already sent 4 officials including CMO, SDM and Joint Collector to investigate the matter and each time, the results were the same. Keeping the same in mind, the collector is waiting for the verdict.

However, the complainant remained unwilling to understand and kept the collector blackmailing the collector with ‘suicide.’

Frustrated with her complaints, the collector said, “Civil court ke mana kiya hai to revenue wale ya collector aapkei zameen ko hath nhi laga sakta….Aap ye kehte hai kisuicide kar lungi…yeh kaun sa tareeka hota hai? Aap hume dhamki se rahe hai…..(The civil court has prohibited action, so neither the revenue officials nor the collector can touch your land… But you keep saying you’ll commit suicide - is that the right way to deal with it? You keep threatening us.)”

