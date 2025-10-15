MP News: Indian Women’s Cricket Team Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple, Seeks Blessings Before Match

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Members of India’s women’s cricket team visited the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain to offer prayers, on Wednesday.

Early Wednesday morning, the Indian women’s cricket team also attended the Bhasma Aarti at the Mahakaleshwar Temple.

The players spent around 2 hours in the Nandi Hall. They participated in all the sacred rituals and sought blessings from Lord Shiva.

After this, they continued with their schedule.

Indian Women’s team visited Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple for Lord Shiva’s blessings. ❤️🙏 [IANS] pic.twitter.com/bX5AB9TsPZ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 15, 2025

Their visit drew attention from fans and devotees present at the temple, who were delighted to see the cricketers seeking divine blessings ahead of their upcoming matches.

Led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, the team included Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Ritika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Shree Charani, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Amanjot Kaur, Kranti Gaur, and Radha Yadav. All the players offered prayers and performed the traditional worship rituals.

The team prayed for success in the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup. The temple management committee honored the players and presented them with gifts and prasad as a token of blessings.

Next Match

The Indian women's team is going to compete against England at Indore’s Holkar Stadium on October 19. The tickets the available on BookMyShow.