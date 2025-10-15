 MP News: Indian Women’s Cricket Team Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple, Seeks Blessings Before Match
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Indian Women’s Cricket Team Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple, Seeks Blessings Before Match

MP News: Indian Women’s Cricket Team Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple, Seeks Blessings Before Match

The players spent around 2 hours in the Nandi Hall. They participated in all the sacred rituals and sought blessings from Lord Shiva.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 03:20 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Members of India’s women’s cricket team visited the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain to offer prayers, on Wednesday. 

Early Wednesday morning, the Indian women’s cricket team also attended the Bhasma Aarti at the Mahakaleshwar Temple.

The players spent around 2 hours in the Nandi Hall. They participated in all the sacred rituals and sought blessings from Lord Shiva.

After this, they continued with their schedule. 

FPJ Shorts
Gold ETFs Record 6-Fold Jump In September Inflows Amid Geopolitical Tensions, Price Rise: Report
Gold ETFs Record 6-Fold Jump In September Inflows Amid Geopolitical Tensions, Price Rise: Report
Micro Mitti To Invest ₹400 Crore In 30-Acre Green Township Project In Indore
Micro Mitti To Invest ₹400 Crore In 30-Acre Green Township Project In Indore
India’s Merchandise Exports Rise 6.75 Per Cent In September Despite US Tariff Hikes
India’s Merchandise Exports Rise 6.75 Per Cent In September Despite US Tariff Hikes
Why Arrogant KBC Kid Should Not Be Trolled: Experts Say He Might Be Suffering From This Mental Condition & Not Bad Parenting
Why Arrogant KBC Kid Should Not Be Trolled: Experts Say He Might Be Suffering From This Mental Condition & Not Bad Parenting

Their visit drew attention from fans and devotees present at the temple, who were delighted to see the cricketers seeking divine blessings ahead of their upcoming matches.

Led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, the team included Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Ritika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Shree Charani, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Amanjot Kaur, Kranti Gaur, and Radha Yadav. All the players offered prayers and performed the traditional worship rituals.

The team prayed for success in the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup. The temple management committee honored the players and presented them with gifts and prasad as a token of blessings.

Next Match 

The Indian women's team is going to compete against England at Indore’s Holkar Stadium on October 19. The tickets the available on BookMyShow.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Woman Grabs Female Traffic Cop's Collar, Tears Uniform After She Stops Her From Beating...

Indore News: Woman Grabs Female Traffic Cop's Collar, Tears Uniform After She Stops Her From Beating...

MP News: Indian Women’s Cricket Team Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple, Seeks Blessings Before Match

MP News: Indian Women’s Cricket Team Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple, Seeks Blessings Before Match

MP News: Youth Beaten in Public After Blowing Flying Kiss to Girl in Dhar-- VIDEO

MP News: Youth Beaten in Public After Blowing Flying Kiss to Girl in Dhar-- VIDEO

Indore News: Last Rites Of Tractor-Trolley Accident Victims Held; Minister Tulsi Silawat Attends...

Indore News: Last Rites Of Tractor-Trolley Accident Victims Held; Minister Tulsi Silawat Attends...

Indore News: Food Dept Seizes ₹12.64 Lakh Worth Mawa, Sweets & Ghee In Major Crackdown

Indore News: Food Dept Seizes ₹12.64 Lakh Worth Mawa, Sweets & Ghee In Major Crackdown