MP Board To Introduce CCTV Monitoring In Classes 10 & 12 Board Exams For The First Time

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will monitor classes 10 and 12 board exams via CCTV cameras to prevent cheating.

Cameras will be installed in 200 exam centers across the state, covering each classroom for the 2025-2026 session. It will be t he first time when board exams will be held under the surveillance of the CCTV cameras.

Earlier, only schools with existing CCTV systems were chosen as exam centers, but such schools are very few.

To overcome this, the board will install rented cameras before the exams and remove them afterward. A tender process will soon determine the cost of this setup.

CCTV will be mandatory at sensitive and highly sensitive centers, and non-functional cameras in selected schools will be activated. \

Video recording will also be done this year.

A control room will be set up at the MPBSE headquarters in Bhopal, from where officials will be able to monitor live CCTV footage from all exam centers across the state. This step will allow authorities to keep a close watch on the exams in real time, helping prevent any instances of cheating or misconduct.

This CCTV arrangement will be implemented on an experimental basis this year. If the experiment proves successful, the board plans to expand CCTV monitoring to all exam centers in the state from next year.

Currently, around 4,000 exam centers are expected to be set up, with approximately 18 lakh students scheduled to appear for the 10th and 12th board exams this year.

At the same time, the board has started the process of selecting exam centers.

Priority will be given to schools that have basic facilities such as toilets, proper furniture, electricity, clean drinking water, computers, and printers, ensuring a smooth and organised environment for students during the exams.