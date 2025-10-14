 Bhopal News: MPRDC Sends Soil Samples Of Caved-In Road For Test
The MPRDC said that a three-member team would give a comprehensive probe report in seven days and on its basis responsibility would be fixed on the investor, consultant and departmental officials concerned

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 09:06 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) has taken soil samples of the caved-in road near Bhopal Eastern By-pass and sent them to the central lab of the public works department for testing. On the basis of the report, action will be taken against those who showed laxity in road construction.

In the meantime, road repair work has started and will be completed in 10 days.

Notably, on Monday a 75-metre-long road caved in, causing much embarrassment to the government.

The MPRDC said that a three-member team would give a comprehensive probe report in seven days and on its basis responsibility would be fixed on the investor, consultant and departmental officials concerned.

Prima facie, it was found that the investor had not constructed RE Wall as per the fixed technical standards. The quality of soil used in the work was not satisfactory. Along with this, necessary stone pitching work in the embankment was not done. Owing to this reason, the soil became weak due to seepage of rainwater.

Moreover, local farmers dug up soil near the wall, which hindered the water outlet. Consequently, the water entered inside the embankment, causing the road to cave-in.

MessersTranstoy Private Limited, Hyderabad constructed the Bhopal Eastern By-pass four-lane road under BOT (Toll) Scheme. This project, under the consensus agreement made on November 18, 2010, was completed in 2012-13. As per the agreement, its tenure was fixed to 15 years.

As the contractor had not followed the terms and conditions of the contract, the contract was cancelled in 2020. The company was blacklisted for three years.

