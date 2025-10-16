Carrying Sack Of Wheat, Jitu Pawari Reaches Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s House; ‘Welcome,’ Says Union Minister

Carrying Sac Of Wheat, Jitu Pawari Reaches Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s House, He Says, “Welcome” |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MPCC president Jitu Patwari went to the residence of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with some farmers on Wednesday, carrying a sac of wheat on his shoulder.

As soon as Patwari reached there, was confusion among the policemen cropped up.

When Chouhan came to know that Patwari was at his residence, he immediately came out and welcomed him and farmers.

He then invited them inside his residence and held a discussion with them. Chouhan assured Patwari and farmers that he would do everything possible for the farmers.

Patwari said that the farmers did not want Bhavantar Yojna and that the soyabean should be procured at MSP.

Later, at a discussion with media persons, Patwari said eight farmers had committed suicide, for which government was responsible.

The farmers were assured that the government would procure soya bean crops at MSP, but the government was doing just the opposite in the name of Bhavantar Yojna.

He said that the insurance scheme should be made more effective and that the farmers should get MSP of Rs 6,000 for soya bean, Rs 3,100 for paddy, and Rs 2,700 for wheat.

Reacting to Patwari’s sudden visit to Chouhan’s residence with farmers, BJP’s state unit president Hemant Khandelwal said MPCC president should not have behaved in that way.

Chouhan should be appreciated that he came out of his residence and held talks with the farmers.

Because of such conducts of Patwari, the Congress is facing problems, Khandelwal said, adding that Patwari went to Chouhan’s residence to talk about soya bean, but he carried a bag of wheat.

Altercation with cops

When Jitu Patwari went out of the Congress office, carrying a sac of wheat, the police tried to stop him on the way.

Despite efforts of the police, Patwari reached the residence of Chouhan.

FIR against Patwari, others for protest outside Shivraj’s residence

An FIR has been filed against former minister and state Congress president Jitu Patwari, ex-minister Mukesh Nayak, and around two dozen unidentified supporters for staging a protest outside Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s residence without permission on Wednesday.

Patwari, accompanied by Congress workers and farmers, arrived at the Union minister’s residence to demand fair crop prices, bringing wheat sacks to highlight the issue. When denied entry, the protesters overturned the wheat sacks on the road and staged a sit-in. Police intervened, resulting in minor scuffles. TT Nagar Police station in-charge Gaurav Dohar confirmed that legal action was taken as the demonstration violated rules requiring permission for public protests.