 'Shivraj Ji Apko Chayn Se Nahi Baithne Denge,' MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Demands Soyabean MSP At ₹6k/Quintal
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal'Shivraj Ji Apko Chayn Se Nahi Baithne Denge,' MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Demands Soyabean MSP At ₹6k/Quintal

'Shivraj Ji Apko Chayn Se Nahi Baithne Denge,' MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Demands Soyabean MSP At ₹6k/Quintal

Patwari said that the state has the minimum support price for soyabean is around Rs 4900/quintal , but the farmers are forced to sell it at Rs 3800 per quintal in Mandi premises.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 04:25 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh PCC Chief Jitu Patwari | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress state president Jitu Patwari has demanded MSP of Rs 6000 for soybean for farmers, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement during the Maharashtra assembly elections.

The Congress leader was speaking to media here on Tuesday. He said that the state has the minimum support price for soyabean is around Rs 4900/quintal , but the farmers are forced to sell it at Rs 3800 per quintal in Mandi premises.

He further attacked Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over fair prices of the yield. "Shivraj ji, we will not let you sit in peace till you announce fair minimum support prices for the crops."

Read Also
MP Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla Inaugurates 'Fly Big' Ticket Counter At Bhopal Airport, Distributes...
article-image

Patwari said that he will visit Vijaypur (won) and Budhni (lost) assembly constituencies and will thank the voters for supporting the Congress party in the elections.

FPJ Shorts
'Kaun Nahin Karega': Deepak Chahar Says He Will Miss CSK Legend After Moving To Mumbai Indians For IPL 2025; Video
'Kaun Nahin Karega': Deepak Chahar Says He Will Miss CSK Legend After Moving To Mumbai Indians For IPL 2025; Video
India & Other Southeast Asian Countries Sees Over 482,000 Diabetes-Related Deaths Every Year
India & Other Southeast Asian Countries Sees Over 482,000 Diabetes-Related Deaths Every Year
Telangana: Blood-Like Red Liquid On Roads In Hyderabad's Jeedimetla Sparks Panic Among Residents; Visuals Surface
Telangana: Blood-Like Red Liquid On Roads In Hyderabad's Jeedimetla Sparks Panic Among Residents; Visuals Surface
Upcoming Honda Amaze 2025 Spotted Without Camouflage
Upcoming Honda Amaze 2025 Spotted Without Camouflage
Read Also
Bhopal: Snag-Hit Vande Bharat: 11-Hour Delay Sparks Passenger Protest At Rani Kamlapati Station
article-image

He attacked the state government for taking back-to-back financial loans to run the government. “It looks like the state government is taking loans to fund itself, instead of Madhya Pradesh's welfare. Despite the loans, it has not increased the MSP of wheat, paddy, and other crops. Neither have they given jobs to 2.5 lakh unemployed youths of the state, nor have they regularised contractual employees work for the government, like teachers. They are using the loan to execute corruption”.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP CM Mohan Yadav Pays Tribute To BR Ambedkar On Constitution Day In London (WATCH)

MP CM Mohan Yadav Pays Tribute To BR Ambedkar On Constitution Day In London (WATCH)

MP Shocker: 14-Year-Old Consumes Poison After School Teacher Beats Him For Not Completing Home-Work,...

MP Shocker: 14-Year-Old Consumes Poison After School Teacher Beats Him For Not Completing Home-Work,...

'Shivraj Ji Apko Chayn Se Nahi Baithne Denge,' MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Demands Soyabean MSP...

'Shivraj Ji Apko Chayn Se Nahi Baithne Denge,' MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Demands Soyabean MSP...

'Wo Toh Phool Phek Raha Tha...' Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri Rebuffs 'Mobile Phone Attack'...

'Wo Toh Phool Phek Raha Tha...' Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri Rebuffs 'Mobile Phone Attack'...

MP Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla Inaugurates 'Fly Big' Ticket Counter At Bhopal Airport, Distributes...

MP Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla Inaugurates 'Fly Big' Ticket Counter At Bhopal Airport, Distributes...