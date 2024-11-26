'Shivraj Ji Apko Chayn Se Nahi Baithne Denge,' MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Demands Soyabean MSP At ₹6k/Quintal

Madhya Pradesh PCC Chief Jitu Patwari | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress state president Jitu Patwari has demanded MSP of Rs 6000 for soybean for farmers, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement during the Maharashtra assembly elections.

The Congress leader was speaking to media here on Tuesday. He said that the state has the minimum support price for soyabean is around Rs 4900/quintal , but the farmers are forced to sell it at Rs 3800 per quintal in Mandi premises.

He further attacked Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over fair prices of the yield. "Shivraj ji, we will not let you sit in peace till you announce fair minimum support prices for the crops."

शिवराज जी, जब तक मेरे किसान भाइयों को फसल के उचित दाम नहीं मिलेंगे, तब तक हम किसान आपको चैन से बैठने नहीं देंगे। pic.twitter.com/Ju3PEwKo8F — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) November 26, 2024

Patwari said that he will visit Vijaypur (won) and Budhni (lost) assembly constituencies and will thank the voters for supporting the Congress party in the elections.

He attacked the state government for taking back-to-back financial loans to run the government. “It looks like the state government is taking loans to fund itself, instead of Madhya Pradesh's welfare. Despite the loans, it has not increased the MSP of wheat, paddy, and other crops. Neither have they given jobs to 2.5 lakh unemployed youths of the state, nor have they regularised contractual employees work for the government, like teachers. They are using the loan to execute corruption”.