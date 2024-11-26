 MP Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla Inaugurates 'Fly Big' Ticket Counter At Bhopal Airport, Distributes Bhopal-Rewa Boarding Passes To Passengers
Notably, 'Fly Big' flight operate 4 days a week.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 12:59 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla inaugurated the ticket counter of 'Fly Big' airlines at Raja Bhoj International Airport, Bhopal on Tuesday. He also inaugurated the first flight service from Bhopal to Rewa Airport and handed over boarding passes to the passengers.

MP Alok Sharma, Airport Authority of India Bhopal Director Ramji Awasthi, senior officials of 'Fly Big' company and other dignitaries were present on this occasion.

During the inauguration, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the state is continuously making efforts to connect every area.

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla handed the boarding pass to passenger

Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla handed the boarding pass to passenger | FP Photo

He further said that the direct connectivity of Rewa Airport to Bhopal will help the trade, tourism and industry sector of Vindhya region to new heights. It will also save time for the citizens and will increase business and employment opportunities. Along with this, the tourists will get the opportunity to witness the cultural and natural beauty of Rewa region.

One of the passengers traveling from Bhopal to Rewa expressed happiness over flying from Bhopal to Rewa. He added that he belonged to Rewa area and currently living in Kataria area of Bhopal and this service will benefit him as he can reach Rewa easily.

Inauguration of ticket counter of

Inauguration of ticket counter of "Fly Big" flight service | FP Photo

'Fly Big' company operates 4 days in week

Notably, 'Fly Big' flight operate 4 days a week . The S9-514 flight from Bhopal to Rewa will only operate on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The flight will depart from Bhopal airport at 8:15 am and reach Rewa airport at 10:20 am.

Also, the flight S9-515 from Rewa to Bhopal will operate on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. This flight will depart from Rewa Airport at 1:40 pm and reach Bhopal Airport at 3:45 pm.

