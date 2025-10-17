 Bhopal News: Police Recover Stolen Items Worth ₹12.55 Crore; Seized 35 Illegal Firearms
The police seized stolen items of more than Rs 12.55 crore from across the state and have seized 35 illegal firearms from the law breakers besides recovering illegally made firecrackers

Friday, October 17, 2025, 09:36 PM IST
Representative Image (PNG Tree)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police seized stolen items of more than Rs 12.55 crore from across the state and have seized 35 illegal firearms from the law breakers besides recovering illegally made firecrackers, police said on Friday.

According to DGP Kailash Makwana, police recovered stolen items in large numbers this month. In Gwalior, police recovered stolen property worth Rs 5.70 crore, Bhopal police recovered Rs 5.04 crore, Indore police recovered Rs 36 lakh and Sehore police recovered Rs 35 lakh.

In these cases, the accused have been arrested and legal proceedings have been initiated. The police have cracked the organised smuggling, manufacturing and distribution of illegal weapons across the state. Approximately, 35 illegal weapons were seized during operations conducted this month, including several illegal weapons manufacturing units.

The police have taken strict action against the manufacture, storage, transportation, and sale of unlicensed explosive material. During this operation, illegal explosive materials worth Rs 24.36 lakh have been seized in various districts of the state.

The police arrested accused with the help of technical expertise, accurate information gathering and public cooperation.

