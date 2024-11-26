 MP: 4 Dead After Speeding Baleno Rams Into Divider On NH 30 In Maihar; Hood, Bonnet Smashed
The hood, bonnet, grill, headlights, bumper, shield and front fender were destroyed, trapping four people inside the car.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 12:13 PM IST
Maihar (Madhya Pradesh): A tragic accident has been reported from Madhya Pradesh's Maihar, where four passengers died on spot after their speeding car rammed into a divider on NH 30 highway on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday.

Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot. They smashed the car glass to take out the bodies. The information about the identity of the deceased is not yet known.

On-lookers say Baleno was rushing at wind's speed

According to information, a speeding Baleno car collided with a divider near the Ghuchdu River in Maihar on the NH-30 highway. The on-lookers reported that the car was traveling at high speed, and hit the divider, causing it to overturn. The impact was so intense that the front part of the car's was completely destroyed.

The hood, bonnet, grill, headlights, bumper, shield and front fender were destroyed, trapping four people inside the car. The police were informed and police reached the spot. The police then tried to break the lock of the door but didn't get success. Then, the police broke the glass of the car and took out the bodies.

The authorities urged the drivers to exercise caution on highways and adhere to speed limits to prevent such devastating accidents.

