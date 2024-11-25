Gujarat's 6-Year-Old Missing Girl Found Dead In Drain In Indore; Protests Erupt (VIDEO) | X

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 6-year-old mute girl from Gujarat was found dead in a drain in Indore on Monday. Her body was discovered from a drain at city's Gamne Wali Puliya, two days after she went missing. She had come to Indore with her family for a wedding.

The tragic incident has instilled anger among the locals. A huge crowd has gathered at the city’s Gamle Wali Puliya. The protestors blocked the roads, leading to commotion in the area.

A video of the protest also surfaced on social media on Monday morning in which the furious people can be seen demanding action and justice against the crime. After coming across the video, netizens have also expressed grief and fear regarding the safety of their daughters in the city.

According to information, the girl came to Indore with parents on Saturday to attend a wedding. She was mute and was playing in front of the house on the same day. Suddenly went missing around 2 pm after which her parents lodged a missing complaint with Rajendra Nagar police on Saturday.

Acting upon the complaint, an investigation team was formed under the leadership of DCP Vinod Kumar Meena. The police had checked hundreds of CCTVs in which the girl was found walking alone.

Unfortunately, the girl’s body was found near a drain in Indore on Monday.