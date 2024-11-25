 Gujarat's 6-Year-Old Missing Girl Found Dead In Drain In Indore; Protests Erupt (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreGujarat's 6-Year-Old Missing Girl Found Dead In Drain In Indore; Protests Erupt (VIDEO)

Gujarat's 6-Year-Old Missing Girl Found Dead In Drain In Indore; Protests Erupt (VIDEO)

A huge crowd gathered at the city’s Gamle Wali Puliya. The protestors blocked the roads, leading to commotion in the area.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 25, 2024, 02:20 PM IST
article-image
Gujarat's 6-Year-Old Missing Girl Found Dead In Drain In Indore; Protests Erupt (VIDEO) | X

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 6-year-old mute girl from Gujarat was found dead in a drain in Indore on Monday. Her body was discovered from a drain at city's Gamne Wali Puliya, two days after she went missing. She had come to Indore with her family for a wedding.

The tragic incident has instilled anger among the locals. A huge crowd has gathered at the city’s Gamle Wali Puliya. The protestors blocked the roads, leading to commotion in the area. 

A video of the protest also surfaced on social media on Monday morning in which the furious people can be seen demanding action and justice against the crime. After coming across the video, netizens have also expressed grief and fear regarding the safety of their daughters in the city. 

Read Also
Indore Updates: 6-Yr-Old Mute Girl From Gujarat Goes Missing; Man Held For Blackmailing Trader’s...
article-image

According to information, the girl came to Indore with parents on Saturday to attend a wedding. She was mute and was playing in front of the house on the same day. Suddenly went missing around 2 pm after which her parents lodged a missing complaint with Rajendra Nagar police on Saturday.

FPJ Shorts
Enviro Infra Engineers IPO Subscribed 8 Times; NIIs Quota Booked 21x, Place Bids Worth Almost ₹2,000 Crore Till Now; GMP Rockets To ₹53
Enviro Infra Engineers IPO Subscribed 8 Times; NIIs Quota Booked 21x, Place Bids Worth Almost ₹2,000 Crore Till Now; GMP Rockets To ₹53
Mumbai: Somaiya Vidyavihar Institutions Cancel Admissions Of Several FYJC Students Over Document Discrepancies
Mumbai: Somaiya Vidyavihar Institutions Cancel Admissions Of Several FYJC Students Over Document Discrepancies
NEET UG 2024: MCC Removes Two Seats from Special Stray Vacancy Counselling
NEET UG 2024: MCC Removes Two Seats from Special Stray Vacancy Counselling
Kerala TET 2024 Registration Ends Today At ktet.kerala.gov.in; Last Chance To Apply!
Kerala TET 2024 Registration Ends Today At ktet.kerala.gov.in; Last Chance To Apply!

Acting upon the complaint, an investigation team was formed under the leadership of DCP Vinod Kumar Meena. The police had checked hundreds of CCTVs in which the girl was found walking alone. 

Unfortunately, the girl’s body was found near a drain in Indore on Monday. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat's 6-Year-Old Missing Girl Found Dead In Drain In Indore; Protests Erupt (VIDEO)

Gujarat's 6-Year-Old Missing Girl Found Dead In Drain In Indore; Protests Erupt (VIDEO)

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Indore's Venkatesh Iyer Becomes 3rd Most Expensive Player At ₹23.75 Crore,...

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Indore's Venkatesh Iyer Becomes 3rd Most Expensive Player At ₹23.75 Crore,...

Indore Hosts 41st EAG Plenary Meeting With Grandeur; Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Mayor...

Indore Hosts 41st EAG Plenary Meeting With Grandeur; Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Mayor...

'We Want Partnerships, Not Just Investments,' Says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav On UK-Germany Visit

'We Want Partnerships, Not Just Investments,' Says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav On UK-Germany Visit

Indore: ₹95 Lakh Spent But No End To Water Accumulation In Cancer Hospital’s Basement

Indore: ₹95 Lakh Spent But No End To Water Accumulation In Cancer Hospital’s Basement