Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day Today: State Progressing By Leaps And Bounds

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is celebrating its 70th Foundation Day. Founded on November 1, 1956, the state has, over the past two decades, embarked on a new journey of development that has propelled it towards becoming one of India’s leading states. It is a happy coincidence that this year’s Rajyotsav celebrations are being held on the auspicious occasion of Devuthani Ekadashi.

Madhya Pradesh, the heart of India, is blessed with immense natural resources and cultural heritage, forests, rivers, fertile land, minerals, craftsmanship, art, traditions, and festivals. We are fortunate to be graced by the sacred presence of rivers Narmada, Chambal, Parvati, and Kshipra, and the blessings of Lord Mahakal. It was here that Lord Ram spent significant time in Chitrakoot, and where great rulers like King Nala, Bhartrihari, and Vikramaditya once reigned. Samrat Vikramaditya liberated India from the tyranny of Shakas and the world’s first scientific calendar, Vikram Samvat, originated in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

Inspired by our Prime Minister, we are transforming Madhya Pradesh’s investment and industrial potential into tangible outcomes.

Starting from Ujjain in March 2024, we launched an investment drive that reached Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sagar, Rewa, Shahdol, Narmadapuram and extended further to Mumbai, Coimbatore, Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, the UK, Germany, Japan and Dubai. Through national and international road shows and investor summits, Madhya Pradesh has witnessed a remarkable surge in investment interest.

Under Garib Kalyan Mission, efforts are focused on self-employment, housing, education, healthcare, and social security.

A smile on every poor person’s face, prosperity for every farmer, respect for every woman, and a bright future for every youth - this is our commitment and goal. Let us together build Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh and contribute to the making of Viksit Bharat.

(Authored by Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh)