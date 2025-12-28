MP News: 16 IPS Officers To Get Promoted To DIG Rank In 2026

MP News: Member Of Parliament Considered Young At 69, Its Odyssey From Days Of Ex-CM Ravishankar Shukla To CM Mohan Yadav Goes On | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh police will witness a major round of promotions next year. Following an increase in available DIG posts, 16 IPS officers will be promoted in 2026. Thirteen officers will be promoted on January 1, while three more will be elevated sequentially as senior officers retire.

This year, the central government sanctioned five Special Duty Posts (SDP) and six DIG posts in place of vacant IG posts, enabling a larger number of promotions. Officers from 2010, 2011 and 2012 batches will benefit. Sixteen officers from the 2010 batch have already been promoted. In upcoming promotions, four officers from 2010 batch, four from 2011 batch, and five from 2012 batch will rise to DIG on January 1. Three more officers from 2012 batch will be promoted later in the year.

Police headquarters had sent a proposal to the central government to sanction additional posts under the SDP scheme. The government approved 5 SDP posts for DIGs and 6 DIG posts in place of vacant IG posts, bringing the total number of available DIG posts to 16.

3 officers to be promoted mid-year

The officers who will be promoted on January 1 include Rakesh Kumar Sagar, RS Belvanshi, Kiranlata Kerketta, and Manoj Kumar Rai from the 2010 batch. From the 2011 batch, Riyaz Iqbal, Rahul Kumar Lodha, Simala Prasad and Asit Yadav will be promoted, while from the 2012 batch, Vivek Singh, Kumar Prateek, Dr. Shiv Dayal, Mayank Awasthi, and Shailendra Singh Chauhan will get the DIG rank. Following them, Alok Kumar Singh, Raghuvansh Kumar Singh, and Vikas Pathak from the 2012 batch will be promoted about six months later, completing the total of 16 new DIG appointments next year.