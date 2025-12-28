Overheard In Bhopal: Officer’s ‘Partnership,’ Difficult to handle, Eyes On Post & More | Representative Image

Officer’s ‘partnership’

The corridors of power are abuzz with whispers about the involvement of a senior IAS officer in ‘partnership’ for offstage deals. Sahib has developed a device to make money through backhand deals in the department where he is posted. The officer, instead of directly asking for bribes from those who come to his department for work, is talking about ‘partnership.’ He does ‘partnership’ to ensure 10-20 percent of carrots. For such ‘partnership,’ Sahib gets his chums connected on paper to the companies, working for the department.

Profits made through such shady deals decide the amount of commission to be distributed among the partners. The files of those who turn down Sahib's offers are swept under the carpet. Because the officer is deep-pocketed, he is preparing ground for his future instead of taking payola now. But there are reports that some businessmen have become fed up with Sahib’s demand. A person has complained to the higher-ups about the officer. But such complaints hardly make any difference to him.

Difficult to handle

Handling a couple, both IAS officers, is not an easy task in certain situations. It is particularly more than difficult to get a piece of work done through Madam. She does what feels right to her. If she approves a file under pressure, she knows how to stop it afterwards. Most of the important files go to the department where her husband works. If Madam clears a file under pressure, she sends the case to her husband to stop it. On several occasions, Madam did it. Her way of working caused disappointment to several people, including some politicians. The same thing is happening in the present department where she is working. There are reports that Madam is against a matter important to the government. She has vehemently opposed it. But when the higher-ups made a decision, she used her old trick to stop the file. The people in the corridors of power are searching for a device to deal with the couple.

PS vs minister

The relationship between the principal secretary and the minister of a department has gone sour. The officer, wherever he is posted, develops bitter relations with the minister of the department concerned. And it has happened to him on some previous occasions, too. In the present department, initially he had no problem with the minister, but now, a rift has developed between them. The department, where the officer is posted, receives a lot of cases recommended by politicians. The minister has recently written to the PS about the transfer of an officer on the recommendations of a senior politician. But the PS vehemently opposed the officer’s transfer. The minister then told the PS that the recommendations of a senior politician forced him to do it. Despite the minister’s explanation, the PS was not ready to shift the officer. Because of the insistence of the PS, the minister had to agree to shift the officer to some other place but not the one for which recommendations were made. Other than the transfer, there are many issues over which both the PS and the minister differ from each other. The minister knows if he complains to the higher-ups, only the officer will get the benefits.

Eyes on posts

A few retired officers are keeping an eye on some important positions. A retired IAS officer, holding an important position, is nearing the completion of his tenure. The government was keen to vacate the post for a long time. The position is considered important for retired officers. Many such officers have set their eyes on it. Because the government must appoint an officer to the position, the retired officers have begun to lobby for it. Similarly, another important position is lying vacant. The name of an officer was being discussed for the post, but the government did not appoint anyone. The retired officers are lobbying for this post, too. Besides this, an officer is trying to become a member of a commission. The retired officers are making efforts through the ruling party leaders as well as through the powerful officers to get these positions.

Axe may fall

There are discussions about the changes of the commissioners in two departments in the state. One of the departments is enmeshed in controversies. It always hogs the limelight for some reasons or the other. It is heard that the axe may fall on the commissioner of the department when the transfer list is out in the coming days. Over a year has passed since the officer joined there, but he has failed to leave an imprint on the department. Its responsibility seems to rest on the shoulders of the principal secretary. So, the commissioner may face the music because of the controversies. Another department is facing the same situation. All plans of the government have failed in the department. Its projects have been swept under the carpet. As a result, the government is planning to change the commissioner. When the promotion orders for officers are released in the New Year, there may be changes in the list issued afterwards for both departments.

Away from disputes

An IPS officer, who has returned to the state from deputation at the Centre, wants to stay away from controversies. It came to light when Sahib was allotted a government house. A former minister is staying in the house allotted to him. The government wants to get the house vacated. It also wants the officer to go to the former minister and shift there. When the IPS officer came to know that a former minister was living in the house allotted to him, he immediately backed out. Sahib went to the home department and got the allotted house changed. It seemed to the IPS officer that vacating the house would be a troublesome task. Even if he gets the house vacated, he would have a conflict with the politician. So, he kept away from the controversy. In the process, the former minister, whom the government wanted to shift from the house, got relief. The government found a way to vacate the house by allotting it to another person instead of asking the former minister to leave it by issuing him a notice. But for now, the government’s plan has failed.