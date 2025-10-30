Indore News: Political Leaders Of Rau Seat Briefed About Special Intensive Revision | PTI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The political party leaders of the Rau Assembly Constituency seat were briefed about the procedure, protocol and guidelines of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter list on Wednesday.

The SIR of the voter list of the district is underway. In this connection, a meetings of political party officials are being held constituency-wise to provide information regarding this matter. A meeting of political party officials of Rau Assembly constituency held on Wednesday.

They were informed about the guidelines of SIR issued by the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officer of the State. Gopal Singh Verma, Election Registration Officer of Assembly Constituency 210 Rau presided-over the meeting.

It was informed that from November 4th, the Enumeration Form prescribed for SIR will be provided to each voter at their residence by BLOs.

In it, complete information about the voter and the linking related to the voter in the previous SIR 2003 will be taken. This information will be prepared in two copies and one copy will be given to the voter for keeping it safe.

For those voters who will not be found by the BLO first time, the BLO will visit their house three times to fill the form. If they are not found even after three times, a list of ASDR (Absent, Shifted, Dead, Repeat Entry) will be prepared and submitted to the ERO.

For those voters whose link has not been found since 2003, a notice will be given and action will be taken as per the rules. BLOs will carry out this process both online and offline from November 4 to December 4.