 Indore News: 'Drunk' Car Driver Hits Multiple Vehicles; One Injured
Indore News: ‘Drunk’ Car Driver Hits Multiple Vehicles; One Injured

A speeding car rammed into multiple vehicles in the Raoji Bazar police station area late on Sunday night, causing injuries to a youth sleeping inside a roadside garage. Police detained the car driver who was found to be under the influence of alcohol. According to the police, the incident occurred around 2 am near Sonkar Dharamshala.

Wednesday, December 17, 2025
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding car rammed into multiple vehicles in the Raoji Bazar police station area late on Sunday night, causing injuries to a youth sleeping inside a roadside garage. Police detained the car driver who was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 2 am near Sonkar Dharamshala. The car driver, identified as Shubham Sharma of Sanwer, was driving from Tower Square towards Mhow Naka. After descending from the Juni Indore Bridge, he drove the vehicle recklessly and hit a roadside auto-rickshaw, causing it to overturn.

