Indore News: ‘Drunk’ Car Driver Hits Multiple Vehicles; One Injured

Indore News: ‘Drunk’ Car Driver Hits Multiple Vehicles; One Hurt |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding car rammed into multiple vehicles in the Raoji Bazar police station area late on Sunday night, causing injuries to a youth sleeping inside a roadside garage. Police detained the car driver who was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 2 am near Sonkar Dharamshala. The car driver, identified as Shubham Sharma of Sanwer, was driving from Tower Square towards Mhow Naka. After descending from the Juni Indore Bridge, he drove the vehicle recklessly and hit a roadside auto-rickshaw, causing it to overturn.

Following this, the car went out of control and crashed into a tea stall and a garage. A person identified as Mahendra Yadav (30), who works at the garage and was sleeping there at the time, suffered minor injuries in the accident. Hearing the loud impact, nearby residents rushed to the spot and informed the police.

Police conducted the medical examination of the driver which confirmed that he was driving under the influence of alcohol, after which a case was registered against him.