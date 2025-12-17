Indore News: Rose Fest To Showcase 3,000 Varieties On Jan 31 & Feb 1 |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The annual rose festival, hosted by the Malwa Rose Society, will be held on January 31 and 1 February at Gandhi Hall, featuring around 3,000 rose varieties alongside seasonal flowers.

The two-day event will include a rose exhibition and an art competition for school students based on roses. Organisers said this year the exhibition would display hybrid tree, floribunda, polyantha, and miniature rose varieties, arranged in separate groups, along with colourful seasonal flowers. Attractive prizes will be awarded to the winners of the student competitions.

Dev Patodi, patron of the society, and office-bearers Brajesh Saraswat, Dr Arun Saraf, and Sunil Khandelwal said the festival would be open free to the public from 4 pm to 10 pm on January 31 and from 10 am to 9 pm on February 1.

JC Sharma and Mayank Mishra of the society added that the student competitions would be held on January 31 from 9 am to 11 am, divided into three groups: Classes 1–3, 4–6, and 7–9 & 10–12. A flower arrangement competition will also be held, with winners receiving prizes.

The festival will also include stalls offering gardening materials, rose plants, seeds, literature, fertilisers, pesticides, and tools. Workshops conducted by rose experts will guide enthusiasts on rose care, cultivation techniques, and other tips. The festival will officially open at 4 pm on January 31, with prize distribution scheduled for 5 pm on February 1.