Indore News: Traffic Cops Take Action Against 591 Riders For Not Wearing Helmet

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic police launched a special drive against traffic rules violators and took action against those who were found riding two-wheeler vehicles with wearing helmet, parking vehicles in no-parking zones and e-rickshaw drivers for violating rules, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, during the drive, action was taken against 591 two-wheeler riders who were found riding without helmets. The traffic police said that wearing a helmet is very important for the safety of riders and their families, as head injuries are a major cause of death in road accidents.

Another team took action against vehicles parked in no-parking zones. In this drive, 112 vehicles were found parked wrongly on major roads, market areas and busy intersections, causing traffic jams and inconvenience to the public. Fines were collected from drivers of auto rickshaws, e-rickshaws, cars and buses parked illegally and vehicles blocking the road. Shopkeepers and institutions were also informed through announcements to use only designated parking areas.

In another part of the drive, action was taken against auto and e-rickshaw drivers. About 41 auto and e-rickshaw drivers were fined for violating traffic rules such as entering restricted routes, driving on one-way roads, overloading and illegal parking. Police appealed to people to always wear helmets while riding two-wheelers, park vehicles only in designated parking areas and follow all traffic rules.