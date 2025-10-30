MP News: Madhya Pradesh East Discom Rewards Residents For Info On Connection Irregularities | Representational Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company (MP East Discom) has rewarded various residents for their information provided on V-Mitra App about irregularities in electricity connections. The discom has transferred a total of Rs. 15.50 lakh in bank accounts of various such residents.

The discom rewarded residents after irregularities in 3, 150 electricity connections were found correct during spot inspection in various districts coming under the east discom area.

The V-Mitra app has completed 100 days since its launch by the Energy Department to get rid of theft and other irregularities in electricity connections.

Under the slogan 'Report irregularities and Get Rewarded', a total of 30k cases were registered on V-Mitra during the past 100 days. Out of the registered cases, 17200 were verified on spot and irregularities were detected in 3,150 cases.

The striking rate is 22% of the V-Mitra app compared to approximately seven per cent in smart meter data analysis cases reported by various agencies. As of now, the discom recovered a penalty of Rs 23 lakh from consumers whose electricity connections were found to have irregularities and generated a total bill of Rs 4.64 crore in such cases.

Even the penalty was imposed on the electricity staff where cases of irregularity were registered in their area of functioning. A provisional penalty of Rs 3.25 lakh was imposed on the electricity staff out of which Rs 26k was recovered in 91 cases while process is underway to recover in remaining cases. The discom's V-Mitra app ratio in terms of current income and expenditure is 2:1.