MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Transfers ₹300 Crore Scholarship To 52 Lakh Students 3 Months Prior; Says Early Payment Will Help Children Focus On Studies

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday transferred ₹300 crore online to the accounts of over 52 lakh students under the Integrated Scholarship Scheme.

The event was held at the Samatva Auditorium in the Chief Minister’s residence.

Yadav said that the government’s goal is to ensure students receive all necessary support on time so they can focus on their studies.

He mentioned that earlier, scholarships were usually given in April or May, but this year, the amount has been sent in October itself.

LIVE: मध्यप्रदेश स्थापना दिवस के अवसर पर विज्ञान भवन, भोपाल में आयोजित 'ड्रोन तकनीक कार्यशाला एवं एक्सपो-2025' का शुभारंभ https://t.co/MM74PpN9vg — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 30, 2025

Along with scholarships, funds for cycles, uniforms, and scooters have also been provided to students on time.

He explained that getting the funds approved from the Finance Department was not an easy task. “Many people think releasing funds or passing a budget is simple, but it actually involves a long process. Still, keeping students’ needs in mind, we made sure the money was transferred on time,” he said.

साकार हो रहा हमारा संकल्प और विद्यार्थियों का सपना...



आज भोपाल में दीप प्रज्ज्वलित कर कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ किया और समेकित छात्रवृत्ति योजना अंतर्गत प्रदेश के 52 लाख से अधिक विद्यार्थियों के बैंक खातों में सिंगल क्लिक से ₹300 करोड़ की राशि अंतरित की। pic.twitter.com/bYN7oZqb6g — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 30, 2025

Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh, Tribal Affairs Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah, and other senior officials were also present at the event.

Dr. Yadav also said that the government recently paid the school fees of 8.5 lakh students studying in private schools.

“Today, we have provided scholarships to 52 lakh students studying in government schools. Whether in private or government institutions, our commitment is to support every child’s education,” he added.