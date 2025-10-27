 Indore News: CM Mohan Yadav Inaugurates ₹8.3-Crore Modern Food & Drug Testing Lab
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated a modern Food and Drug Testing Laboratory in Talawali Chanda area, built at a cost of Rs 8.30 crore

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 11:17 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated a modern Food and Drug Testing Laboratory in Talawali Chanda area, built at a cost of Rs 8.30 crore.

This is the second such lab in the state. Until now, the samples were used to be sent to Bhopal, but now testing facilities will be available in the city itself.

CM Yadav emphasised that adulteration in food and medicine production or sales will not be tolerated at any level and strict action will be taken against those involved in adulteration and incentives for industries maintaining high standards of quality.

CM said the state government is committed to ensuring citizens receive pure, certified, and high-quality food and medicines. The new lab will serve as a model facility for the state, strengthening testing systems and improving public health safety.

The lab will especially benefit the Malwa region, ensuring transparency and faster testing in cases related to food and drug safety. The Food and Drug Testing Labs will now be established at district levels to make testing more accessible and efficient, CM added.

On this occasion, urban development minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, water resources minister Tulsi Silawat, minister of state for health Narendra Shivaji Patel, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and other dignitaries were present.

