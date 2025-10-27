 Indore News: 3,000 Govt Power Connections Go Prepaid; 25 Paise Per Unit Cheaper
Indore News: 3,000 Govt Power Connections Go Prepaid; 25 Paise Per Unit Cheaper

Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has initiated the implementation of the prepaid electricity system for government connections starting from August.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 11:29 PM IST
Indore News: 3,000 Govt Power Connections Go Prepaid; 25 Paise Per Unit Cheaper

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has initiated the implementation of the prepaid electricity system for government connections starting from August. So far, more than 3,000 government power connections have been converted to the prepaid model.

Under this system, electricity is supplied at a 25 paise per unit lower rate compared to the standard tariff, offering cost savings for departments that switch to prepaid billing.

In the company’s operational area, around 1,400 connections in Indore district and over 11,000 across the Malwa-Nimar region are targeted to be converted to prepaid mode.

Before activating the prepaid system, the company is collecting pending dues from government departments and ensuring an advance payment equivalent to two months of electricity bills is deposited in the respective accounts.

Only after these formalities are completed, the connections are officially declared as prepaid.

So far, around 24 government departments have been linked to the prepaid system. However, departments such as Health, AYUSH, Urban Local Bodies (for water supply and street lighting), Gram Panchayats (for water supply and street lighting), the Water Corporation, and the Water Resources Department have been kept out of the prepaid system for now, as they are classified under emergency service categories.

West Discom managing director Anoop Kumar Singh stated that the prepaid electricity system has been implemented as per Madhya Pradesh Government directives, and its progress is being continuously reviewed to ensure smooth execution.

