Indore News: District Panchayat CEO Siddharth Jain Reviewed Various Schemes Of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Siddharth Jain, CEO of District Panchayat,has instructed the officials that the salaries of the those teachers should not be disbursed who are not registering their attendance on ‘Hamare Shikshak’ attendance app, a e-attendance system.

CEO Jain gave these instructions while reviewing the various schemes being run under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (Class 1 to 8) on Tuesday. The meeting was held at District Panchayat office.

Jain expressed deep displeasure at the extremely low attendance of teachers working in the education department in the district, as recorded through the ‘Hamare Shikshak’ app.

Despite there being no technical problems with the e-attendance system, the low attendance figures prompted instructions to all public servants in the education department to compulsorily register their attendance through the ‘Hamare Shikshak’ app. The District Education Officer and all Block Education Officers were ordered to disburse salaries only based on the attendance recorded on the ‘Hamare Shikshak’ app.

During the review of various schemes, instructions were given to ensure entries on various portals and physical implementation as per the targets. The Government of Madhya Pradesh conducted a survey through the Child Tracking App to connect out-of-school children to the mainstream of education, in which a large number of out-of-school children were given spot admissions in schools. All teachers were instructed to map all children admitted through spot admissions on the Education Portal 3.0 within the next two days.

District-level and block-level staff and Jan Shikshaks were instructed to continuously monitor and improve academic standards and all necessary arrangements in schools. Emphasis was placed on the FLN (Foundational Literacy and Numeracy) activities being conducted in government primary schools and all were instructed to monitor them according to the targets.

The meeting was attended by the District Project Coordinator, all Assistant Project Coordinators, Block Resource Coordinators, Block Academic Coordinators, Jan Shikshaks (Community Educators), Sub-Engineers, Accountants, and MIS Coordinators.