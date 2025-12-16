 Indore News: Complaint Letter Filed Against 5 For Violating Prohibitory Orders
Indore News: Complaint Letter Filed Against 5 For Violating Prohibitory Orders

Indore News: Complaint Letter Filed Against 5 For Violating Prohibitory Orders

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 11:34 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Complaint Letter Filed Against 5 For Violating Prohibitory Orders | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administaiton has gave permission to file complaint letter against 5 accused for violating prohibitory orders issued to impose ban on the sale, storage and manufacturing of the Chinese string (Manja) and the use of loudspeakers.

Collector Shivam Verma issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Security Code 2023, prohibiting the sale, purchase, storage, and use of Chinese kite string (manjha) for the safety of human life. Similarly, prohibitory orders have also been issued regarding the use of loudspeakers.

