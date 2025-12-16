Indore News: Complaint Letter Filed Against 5 For Violating Prohibitory Orders | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administaiton has gave permission to file complaint letter against 5 accused for violating prohibitory orders issued to impose ban on the sale, storage and manufacturing of the Chinese string (Manja) and the use of loudspeakers.

Collector Shivam Verma issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Security Code 2023, prohibiting the sale, purchase, storage, and use of Chinese kite string (manjha) for the safety of human life. Similarly, prohibitory orders have also been issued regarding the use of loudspeakers.

Acting on the instructions of collector and district magistrate Shivam Verma, continuous action is being taken against individuals violating these prohibitory orders. In this connection, action has been taken to file the complaint letter against 5 accused.

The accused include Dev, son of Ramesh Otkar, a resident of Radio Chowk Biyabani; Sameer son of Shafiq, a resident of Mewati Mohalla; Sameer alias Sonu son of Akil Miya, a resident of Mewati Mohalla; and Ganesh Jaiswal son of Ghanshyam Jaiswal, a resident of Rustam Ka Bagicha. Similarly, a charge sheet has also been filed against Yash Verma son of Sanju Varta, a resident of Govind Nagar Kharcha Banganga, for using loudspeakers at high volume.