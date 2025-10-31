 Indore News: Two Arrested For Preparing Forged Documents To Sell Agriculture Land
The Economic Offences Wing of the city crime branch arrested two men for earning illegal profits by using forged documents related to agricultural land, an officer said on Friday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 11:56 PM IST
 According to additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotiya, the accused reportedly prepared fake documents and cheated several people of crores of rupees by illegally selling agricultural land. The accused have been identified as Chandan, Mehrban Singh, Seemabai, Krishnabai, Praveen Poonamchand and Praveen Sisodiya.

The complaint was received from one Vishal Singh stating that the accused had forged agreements and maps to fraudulently sell land worth crores of rupees.

Based on technical and cyber evidence, the crime branch arrested two accused Praveen Sisodiya and Praveen Poonamchand. During interrogation, they allegedly admitted to conspiring with others to cheat people.

 A case has been registered under sections 318(4), 340(2), 336(3), 338, 61(2), and 3(5) of the BNS. Further investigation is underway into the case and a search is on for other accused involved in the fraud.

Indore News: Two Arrested For Preparing Forged Documents To Sell Agriculture Land

