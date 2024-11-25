Indore Updates: 6-Yr-Old Mute Girl From Gujarat Goes Missing; Man Held For Blackmailing Trader’s Son To Steal Jewellery From Own House

6-Yr-Old Mute Girl From Gujarat Goes Missing | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A six-year-old mute girl from Gujarat went missing in Rajendra Nagar police station area on Saturday afternoon. The girl had come to the city with her parents around 6 am and went missing around 2 pm. Rajendra Nagar police station in-charge said the family members of the girl Rakshita (name changed) lodged a complaint that she went missing on Saturday.

The police have scrutinised hundreds of CCTV cameras near the spot in which the girl was seen walking alone. Commissioner of police Santosh Kumar Singh also took cognisance of the matter and DCP Vinod Kumar Meena is monitoring the case and has formed a WhatsApp group in which police officers of three police stations were being added to investigate the matter.

Rakshita’s family members said she had come to the city with her parents from Gujarat to attend a marriage function. She had come around 6 am and had gone missing around 2 pm while playing outside a house. Her father worked in a pharmaceutical firm and she has an elder brother.

Man Held For Blackmailing Trader’s Son To Steal Jewellery From Own House

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The aerodrome police arrested a man for blackmailing a grain trader’s 16-year-old son to steal jewellery from his own house and police recovered the stolen jewellery worth Rs 4 lakh, an official said on Sunday. The trader had lodged the complaint stating that his son was forced into drug addiction by the accused and later blackmailed to steal gold and silver jewellery from his house.

Additional DCP Alok Kumar Sharma said that the accused Hemant alias Bunty Gorani of Ashok Nagar lured the boy to steal jewellery from his own house to fulfil his desires for which the accused was giving nominal money to the boy.

The accused sold the jewellery to shops in Ambikapuri, Bada Sarafa, Chota Sarafa, and other jewellery shops. The police have recovered the stolen 5 tola jewellery worth Rs 4 lakh and identified the jewellers Raju Soni, Rakesh Jain and Guddu who are also being made accused of buying stolen jewellery. The police registered a case against the accused under sections 305(a) and 308(2) of the BNS and further investigation is underway.