Special Focus On Skill Training For Workers’ Children: Labour Minister Prahlad Patel |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Labour minister Prahlad Singh Patel emphasised that special attention will be given to skill training for children of workers in the organised sector.

He was addressing a review meeting of the Labour Department held in Indore on Friday, where he assessed ongoing schemes and departmental initiatives.

The meeting reviewed the functioning of industrial health and safety services, Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) services, the Madhya Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, and the Madhya Pradesh Unorganised Urban and Rural Workers Welfare Board.

Patel noted that children of workers studying in educational and technical institutions under the Labour Department are consistently performing well, which he described as a positive sign. He highlighted that the state government remains committed to supporting the education, health, and welfare of children of both organized and unorganized sector workers.

He shared that the Shramodaya Model ITI in Bhopal achieved 100% placement for all its students, who are children of workers, while students from five other labour schools also delivered commendable performance. Online registration of children of workers in the unorganised sector is progressing rapidly, and several industrial and departmental processes have also moved online.

The minister announced that a new ITI will be established in Narsinghpur for workers’ children, and 17 new labour schools will be constructed with facilities such as food and drinking water. Special emphasis, he said, will be placed on skill development programmes for children of unorganised sector workers. Construction worker welfare schemes will also incorporate innovations and modern technology.

e-Shram achievements

Officials informed that 1.89 crore workers are registered on the Madhya Pradesh e-Shram portal. In 2025 alone, 11.74 lakh registrations were completed, with an additional 2.33 lakh registrations this year. Madhya Pradesh currently holds the fourth rank in the country for e-Shram registrations.

Directions to officials

Patel directed officials to ensure that no worker is deprived of welfare benefits provided under central and state schemes, including Ayushman Bharat and Sambal Yojana. He urged officers to work sensitively with workers, paying special attention to their children’s education and healthcare needs.

He further instructed that regular factory inspections and continuous monitoring be carried out to safeguard workers’ rights and well-being.