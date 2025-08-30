Horrific! Woman Sexually Assaulted By Friend In Indore's Hotel; He Had Allegedly Called Her To Hotel On Pretext Of Enjoying His Girlfriend’s Party

Woman Sexually Assaulted By Friend In Hotel; He Had Allegedly Called Her To Hotel On Pretext Of Enjoying His Girlfriend’s Party | Representational Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by her friend in a hotel under Khajrana police station jurisdiction on Friday. She also received injury in one of her eyes in the assault.

The accused allegedly lured her to the hotel on the pretext of attending his girlfriend’s birthday party. According to the police, in her complaint, the victim stated that her friend identified as Raja alias Golu had insisted she attend the birthday celebration saying she must come to the hotel.

However, when she reached there, no one else was present. Raja told her that the guests would arrive soon and asked her to wait for 15 minutes in the room.

After waiting for a long time without anyone showing up, she expressed her wish to leave at which point Raja allegedly began using obscene language, attempted to force a physical relationship with her and when she resisted, he started slapping her.

The victim suffered an eye injury during the assault and also accused Raja of indecent behaviour. Police have registered a case under various sections of the BNS and said that further action will be taken once the accused is arrested. The case is currently under investigation.