Pending Cases Reviewed, IMC Stresses Action Against Negligent Advocates

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation’s (IMC) General Administration Department held a review meeting of its Legal Department under the chairmanship of Nandkishore Pahadiya.

The focus was on pending cases, advocates’ accountability, and measures to strengthen legal proceedings.

Municipal advocate Naveen highlighted that most cases in courts are related to removal matters. He added that many petitions are unnecessarily filed through RTI applications, which increases the case load.

It was noted that in some instances, advocates remain absent or fail to submit replies, resulting in decisions against the Corporation. The committee suggested that clarifications be sought from such advocates, and strict action including removal be taken if negligence continues.

Advocates also pointed out that incomplete reports and panchnamas by Building Officers and Inspectors often weaken IMC’s cases. Additional commissioner Manoj Kumar Pathak directed the creation of a WhatsApp group for District Court advocates to improve coordination and ensure timely updates.

The meeting also discussed the resolution of 5,421 employee cases in the Tribunal Court, where nearly 1,000 employees benefited. A key issue raised was the misuse of Section 307(5) of the Municipal Act by blackmailers who file unnecessary cases regarding illegal constructions. It was suggested that strict recovery of compounding fees from violators could check such practices and increase IMC’s revenue.

The meeting concluded with directions that all advocates must present complete case details and suggestions in the next session.